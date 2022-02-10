MSEDC technician held for accepting bribe

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) technician of the Waluj Unit -2 office, Sachin Kaduba Padale (28, Bajajnagar) for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at Sajapur on Thursday.

Complainant is a resident of Sajapur and he wanted a new electricity connection, for which, Padale demanded Rs 20,000 to him. However, the complainant lodged a complaint with ACB.

The ACB team laid a trap near the house of the complainant on Thursday and arrested Padale while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 red-handed.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Rahul Khade, ASP Vishal Khambe, DSP Rupchand Waghmare by PI Rashmi Saudagar and team.