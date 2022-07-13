MSEDCL gives shock to customers

Aurangabad, July 13:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is recovering an additional amount of minimum Rs 65 in the monthly electricity bills due to increased prices of coal and additional electricity purchase during the summer season. The customers will have to bear this additional amount in the monthly bills from July to November.

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) decides the rate of electricity units. However, the additional amount due to the increase in the prices of coal has to be borne by the customers. The commission has given the permission to the company to recover the amount from the customers. The domestic consumers based on the consumptions of the units will have to pay additional 65 paise to Rs 2.05 per unit for the period between July and November, the sources said.

Additional per unit rate as per consumption

0 to 100 units: 65 paise

101 to 300 units: Rs 1.45

301 to 500 units: Rs 2.05