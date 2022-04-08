MSEDCL load-shedding annoys 12K consumers

Aurangabad, April 8:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst 12,000 electricity consumers

after Friday turned out to be a ‘Fry’ day for them due to implementation of ‘unscheduled’ load-shedding on 10-feeders in the city by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) early in the morning.

The city, on one hand, is witnessing rise in the mercury each day for the past many days and on other hand, the shortage of coal required for the production of electricity has pushed the power entity into trouble.A see-saw situation has arrived as if the coal is available, the goods train is not available to transport the black gold.

Meanwhile, the industries and business entities are functioning in full capacity after relaxation in the pandemic situation.

The power generation plants are facing acute coal scarcity. It is not being available in the market easily.Hence the chances of load-shedding has been increased.Meanwhile, Gujarat has resorted to one day power cut every week.The Andhra Pradesh has reduced to 50 per cent power cuts, informed the MSEDCL sources.In the meantime, the MSEDCL has resorted to emergency load-shedding in the city for the past many days.

The city witnessed power disruption since on Thursday afternoon. The consumers were taken aback when the power supply disrupted today early morning.The disappointment prevailed amongst the residents as they were suddenly pushed to face inconvenience.

The brunt of load-shedding was borne by the consumers receiving power supply through 11 KV feeders at Chetnanagar, City Chowk, Nakshatrawadi, Sara Siddhi, Khandoba Mandir, Subhedari Guest House, Ramgopalnagar, Kohinoor, ITI and Gajanan Mandir.These areas faced load-shedding from 48 minutes to one hour and 48 minutes in different areas on Friday.Meanwhile, the residents of old city also opposed to the frequent load-shedding and demanded to withdraw it during the festival period.

Meanwhile, the MNS has submitted a memorandum to the MSEDCL chief engineer demanding not to resort to load-shedding in the city during the festival periods.The delegation led by district president Sumit Khambekar comprises Gajan Gauda, Ashish Suradkar, Aniket Nilawar, Vishal Aher, Prashant Joshi, Ameya Deshpande, Syed Shaukat and others.