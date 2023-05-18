MSEDCL notification giving sleepless nights to citizens!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is in the news for one or the other reason each day. Nowadays, it is in the news for a notification, which is being circulated on social media, threatening to disconnect the power supply of consumers! However, the MSEDCL assures the consumers not to worry claiming that the message is fake.

"We are worried whether it is genuine or somebody is playing mischief with us or does the MSEDCL is really giving a hint to us, as 6 out of 10 consumers' bill is pending or unpaid in the post-pandemic period. Moreover, the MSEDCL deploys its team of contractual staff to recover the bills. They try to play safe as if any wrong is committed by the staff then the MSEDCL claims that he was a contractual staff and we had discontinued his services. This tactic is played by nearly all the government and semi-government offices. We owe an explanation from the power entity over the issue. It should come forward and represent their say regarding the notification," adds another consumer, who is a retired government official.

When contacted, the MSEDCL (Aurangabad Zone) public relations officer Dnyaneshwar Ardad said, " The fake notification which is circulated on the social media is for sure a fake. The MSEDCL does not take any action in the late evening hours except the task of restoring the power supply (if any damage takes place). Hence the consumers should not worry, but if they wish to take up the issue, they could contact the cyber cell for further investigation."

The notification on social media

The message is written as it is in the notification circulated on Whatsapp. According to an alert consumer, "the sender of the notification is not on their contact list, but the logo of MSEDCL on his Whatsapp DP pushes us to worry. The notification sent through the mobile number 9395889521 reads ‘Dear consumer your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 pm from electricity office because your previous month bill was not update. Please immediately contact our electricity officer 9038243326. Thank you.’."