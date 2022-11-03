MSEDCL recruits 171 electrical assistants for region

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued appointment letters to 1,013 electrical assistants (EAs) across the state including 171 from Marathwada. It includes 62 from Aurangabad Zone, 70 from Latur Zone and 39 from Nanded Zone.

In the 'Mahasankalp' programme held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation Center in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the programme by giving appointment letters to 10 EAs. The appointment letters to the remaining qualifying candidates were also presented on the occasion.

The zone-wise figures of candidates declared qualified after document verification include Akola - 57, Amravati - 38, Baramati - 143, Bhandup - 83, Chandrapur - 22, Gondia - 9, Jalgaon - 103, Kolhapur - 104, Kalyan - 78, Nagpur – 37, Nashik - 76, Pune - 60 and Ratnagiri – 32. These electrical assistants have been posted at the divisional level of MSEDCL and will also be given technical training before awarding of responsibilities.

According to the press release, under the guidance of the chairman and managing director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal, the director (HR/Projects) Prasad Reshme and executive director Arvind Bhadikar along with the team of Human Resource Department officers worked tirelessly for the last eight days to make this recruitment process and programme to present appointment letters successful.