MSEDCL removes 25K illegal streetlights from Marathwada

Aurangabad, May 4:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has removed 25,000 illegal streetlights, from Marathwada region, in last three and a half month.

The MSEDCL implemented the drive against illegal streetlights in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad, Latur and Nanded Zones, from January 17, 2022. Earlier, all the local self-governing bodies (grampanchayats, nagarpanchayats, municipal councils and municipal corporations) that had erected electricity poles (streetlights) in rural and urban sectors, were directed to remove the illegal infrastructure or else MSEDCL would take action of power theft against them under Electricity Act.

The MSEDCL also brought the issue into notices of the respective district collectors and the chief executive officers (CEOs). Later on, the power entity implemented the drive and took severe action.

Independent streetlight phase?

It may be noted that the LSGs installs the streetlights in the rural and the urban sectors and the power supply to them is made by the MSEDCL. The LSGs has to apply for an independent streetlight phase (connection through independent cable) so that the streetlights could be switched-on and switched-off at fixed timings, conveniently. However, during the drive, the MSEDCL noticed that many LSGs without informing the power entity do not applied for independent phase and took the connection on their own through illegal means?.

As a result, the streetlights remains on for 24 hours. Apparently this is misuse of power and a major revenue loss of MSEDCL. Adding to the woes, the MSEDCL personnel also found many high mast were being operated with electricity meter.

The joint managing director (MSEDCL, Aurangabad Zone) Mangesh Gondawale said, “ We have removed 25,000 illegal streetlights from Marathwada region. The drive is underway from January. The LSGs concerned should avoid misuse of power as it amounts to loss of national asset and also power loss of MSEDCL. I appeal to cooperate MSEDCL by removing the illegal streetlights voluntarily.”