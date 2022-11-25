MSEDCL technician held for accepting bribe

Aurangabad

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a senior technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) while accepting a bribe of Rs 16,200 for installing a meter on Wednesday, said ACP deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit.

The arrested has been identified as Sahebrao Babarao Ghuge (32, Shrikrishna Residency, Pisadevi).

According to the details, the complainant has started construction work on his vacant plot in the Chikalthana area and submitted an application to the MSEDCL for an electricity meter. However, Ghuge asked for a bribe of Rs 16,200 for installing the meter.

As the complainant was not ready to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB team laid a trap and arrested Ghuge while accepting the bribe red-handed. A case has been registered with the Chikalthana police station.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by PI Sandeep Rajput, Sunil Patil, Kevalsingh Ghusinge, Datta Horkate, and others.