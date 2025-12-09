MSP Mandal donates Rs 1 Cr to CM's Relief Fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM) has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

It may be noted that farmers suffered immense losses due to heavy rain and flooding in the State this year. Out of social awareness, MSP Mandal took an initiative to provide relief to the affected farmers and donated the amount of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

General Secretary of the education society, MLC Satish Chavan, handed over the cheque of donation to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

MLC Chavan said that this year, farmers in Maharashtra suffered huge financial losses due to heavy rainfall.

"Farmers face damage due to natural disasters. We cannot do anything about the vagaries of nature, but we can provide emotional and financial support to them on a social level. That is our responsibility,” he added.