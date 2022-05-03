MSRTC sacks private drivers

Aurangabad, May 3:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) appointed 50 private drivers for operating buses in Aurangabad division during the MSRTC employees’ strike. Now, the High Court has directed all the striking workers to join the services. As all the workers joined the services, MSRTC has sacked the private drivers.

The MSRTC employees had initiated an indefinite strike on November 8, 2020, demanding to merge MSRTC into the state government. No solution was derived even after three months of the strike. The passengers faced severe inconveniences due to the strike as no buses were operated. Hence, the corporation recruited 50 private drivers in Aurangabad division. The drivers relieved the passengers to some extent by providing services during the strike period.

Meanwhile, the High Court directed the employees to join the services by April 22. Accordingly, the employees returned to their respective positions almost after five months. The MSRTC bus services have been regularized once again now. As a result, the services of the private drivers have been terminated.