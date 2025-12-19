MSSIDC and Massia sign MoU for Maha Expo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An industrial expo by Massia is scheduled at Shendra Auric in the first week of January. In this context, on Friday the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Massia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The discussion between MSSIDC and the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) officials focused on the effective implementation of the RAMP initiative, aimed at enhancing the capacity of micro and small entrepreneurs in the state against the backdrop of MASIA’s Advantage Maharashtra Expo. The collaboration will emphasize improving the efficiency of the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, providing industries with necessary technical, financial, and advisory support, promoting sustainable industrial development, fostering competitiveness, encouraging innovation, and increasing employment opportunities. The MoU signing between the two organizations is expected to give a new direction to industrial development through MSSIDC’s participation in the Maha Expo, expressed MASIA president Arjun Gaikwad and his team.