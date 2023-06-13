MTDC hunts for riders to ride 10-year-old white elephants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has once again launched a hunt to outsource the operation and maintenance (O&M) of its two visitors' centres built at world heritage Ellora and Ajanta Caves. It has invited tenders and will soon be shortlisting competent private partners for O&M of the Ellora Visitors Centre (EVC) and the Ajanta Visitors Centre (AVC), soon.

The tenders were invited in January 2023. MTDC has received four responses to them and after going through the due tender process, a Mumbai-based agency is likely to be shortlisted. The period of outsourcing will be of 10 years.

MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne confirmed the development stating that it is the decision of the headquarters.

Drama of regular operations?

The state government released an aid of Rs 9 crore (Rs 4.5 crore for each visitor's centre) to upgrade and maintain the facilities at both VCs in August 2022. The release of aid was done to avoid embarrassment in front of the G20 delegates. It may be noted that the delegation comprising foreign delegates visited the Ellora Visitor Centre on February 28, 2023.

According to reliable sources, "The fact is that the MTDC has failed to maintain these centres which are white elephants for it. First of all, their constructions were a wrong decision. MTDC has tried to outsource its O&M a couple of times but failed. Lastly, ahead of the G20 delegation visit, it had spent Rs 4.5 crore on each visitors' centre and saved its face. The decision gives rise to two questions. Firstly, if it had planned to outsource them then why MTDC wasted crores of rupees of public money? Secondly, if really wanted to get rid of them by handing over the properties then who will ensure that the private partners will operate and maintain them with passion and render quality service at affordable charges?"

When questioned Harne refused to comment saying, "It is the policy decision taken by the headquarters. They have a better understanding of what is good and what is not going through all aspects."

The then-Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) granted a soft loan to the Central Government and the State Government to implement Ajanta and Ellora Conservation and Development Project (AEDP). Accordingly, the two visitors' centres were constructed spending Rs 125 crore under Phase I. Its inauguration was also done on a grand scale in September 2013. From 2014 to 2017, the MTDC maintained the VCs, later on, it had outsourced twice to private partners. Meanwhile, the local office will be updated about the new agency only after receiving the work order in this regard.