Much-awaited pitline work started

-Project will be completed in a year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After months of waiting, the much-awaited pitline work has finally started at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. The foundation laying ceremony was held in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnav, union Minister of Railways, on October 3, 2022. The project had faced delays, but the work to remove the dilapidated building in the pitline area has now begun, and the railway officials have assured that the project will be completed within a year.

The pitline will have a Camtech new design pitline capable of holding 16 bogies, a service building, and facilities for inspection, cleaning, and watering of bogies. Additionally, there will be an automatic plant for cleaning bogies. The project has been sanctioned with funds worth Rs 29.94 crore.

Railway authorities have stated that lack of a pitline has been hindering the launch of new trains from the city. Therefore, the completion of the pitline is expected to pave the way for new railways, benefiting the city's residents and commuters. The project has been eagerly awaited for years, and its implementation is finally in sight.