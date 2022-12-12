MUHS to hold winter session exams from today; 46 K youths registered

Aurangabad: Over 46,000 candidates pursuing various medical courses including MBBS, and BDS will take their winter session examination of the academic year 2022-23 at 171 centres across the State from December 13.

Controller of examination (CoE) of Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the students' undergraduate, and postgraduate, and diploma would take their examination between December 13 and 30 in the State.

He said that more than 46,000 students of the health sciences had registered for this session’s examination. Dr Kadu said that students should obtain the detailed schedule of the examination from the official website of the university.

The names of some of the courses are as follows; MBBS (old)- first year and repeater batch, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTh, BOTh, B Sc (Basic), MDS, MD and MS in Ayurveda and Unani and, Homoeopathy, Diploma in Dentistry and Ayurveda, M Sc (SLP), MSc-Pharmaceutical, MBA, M Phil and Diploma in Optometry, Ophthalmic and Paramedical.