Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi & Manikrao Kokate to attend conference today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Wakf Reforms and Community Empowerment Conference will be organised at Education Expo Season-IV on December 18 to discuss important issues related to wakf properties and community development.

Education Expo is being hosted at the Aam Khas ground.

The conference will feature prominent speakers, including former union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minority Affairs Minister Manikrao Kokate, Dr Dilshad Zaidi and other dignitaries, who will share insights on the Wakf Act 1995 and 2025. Various organisations and community members are supporting this initiative, aiming to bring together stakeholders, activists, and institutions to discuss wakf reforms and empowerment.