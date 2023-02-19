Multi-lingual Kavi Sammelan & Ghazal prog held

Aurangabad: A multi-lingual Kavi Sammelan and Ghazal programme ‘Khwab, Zindagi Aur Main was organised by Bazm-e-Bashar at Mahsul Prabodhini on Saturday evening in memory of prominent poet late Bashar Nawaz.

Bapu Dasari, Arvind Pathrikar, Dr Sohail Zakiuddin, adv Preeti Diggikar and Girish Joshi, and Prashant Shelke (Deputy Collector) lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration. Manmohan Chandra (retired faculty, Film Television Institute Pune) and Ajay Deshpande (Indian Red Cross Society) were the chief guests.

Prathamesh Girdhari, Sanjeev Sharma, Ramesh Thombre, Girish Joshi, adv. Preeti , Mrinal Deshpande, Sandhya Phulpagar Anchit Talwar, Rahi Aurangabadi, Vinayak Das, Deepak Hapat, Harshal Pawar, Amar Singh Chandel, Deepali Bhale, Nitin Jethalia, Avinash Kathwate, Shantanu Deshpande, Rishabh Kulkarni, Ahmed Aurangabadi and Wasim Rahi presented their poetry.

The audience enjoyed ghazals and poems in Urdu, Marathi and Hindi. Bapu Dasari conducted the proceedings of the programme. Atul Dive, Gajanan Keche and Rajendra Vairal rendered ghazals at the end.

Ghazals like ‘Karoge Yaad To Har Baat Yaad Ayegi, Jab Teri Rah Se Hokar Gujre and Jab Chai Ghata Lehrai Dhanak Ek Hussan E Mukammal Yaad Aya, Paule Rengalnya Sathi’ and ‘Yeh Mat Kehna Ruswa Hum Hai" received applause from the audience. Arvind Pathrikar proposed a vote of thanks.