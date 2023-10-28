Multiple intelligence fest by Ryan Group of Institutions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ryan Group of Institutions organised interschool events ‘The Multiple Intelligence Fest’ on October 28. Fancy dress (Nursery to senior KG), poetry recitation and solo sinning (Grade I and II), Group song and personality pageant (Grade III and IV) competitions were organised for different classes. The guests were Titiksha Deoda fashion designer and stylist, Kunal Varale director of Sur Sangit Orchestra, Nirbhay Dongardive singer, Subhadra Dandekar fashion designer and Manjeet Lamba director of Pre-School.

School chairman Dr A F Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto congratulated all the winners. The principal thanked the parents and participating schools. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, closing chorus, school anthem and national anthem.