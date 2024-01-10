Mumbai bound morning flight of IndiGo delays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

IndiGo’s Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai bound flight which operates in the morning arrives late by two and a half hours at the Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday.

As per regular schedule, the flight takes off from Mumbai and arrives at the local airport at 6.25 am, however, today it reaches the airport at 9.15 am. After deboarding and boarding of the passengers, the flight resumed the return journey to Mumbai at 10 am, said the airport sources.