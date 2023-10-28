Mumbai evening flight canceled for 6 days from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo has canceled the Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai evening flight from October 29 to November 3. Meanwhile, passengers will have only two morning flights to choose from. This evening flight service to Mumbai will resume normal operations from November 4. Passenger response to IndiGo's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Bangalore flight is increasing. In all, 199 passengers went to Bangalore in this flight on Saturday. So the importance and need of air service for Bangalore has been highlighted once again.