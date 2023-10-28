Municipal corporation to lay drainage lines in West and Central constituencies

Project worth Rs 448 crores: Step to make the city septic tank free

Chhatrapati SambhajinagaEfforts to get funds under Amrit-2 schemeThe Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has prepared two separate proposals of Rs 448 crores to lay drainage lines in West and Central assembly constituencies of the city. The proposal is currently under technical examination by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. After that, efforts will be made to get funds from the Centre's Amrit-2 scheme for funding through the state government.

Municipal administrator G Shreekanth said that this step has been taken to make the city septic tank free. There are three assembly constituencies in the municipal limits, namely East, West, and Central. Phulumbri legislative assembly consists of 10 municipal wards. The problem of drainage has become serious everywhere in the city. Drainage lines are not laid in many new settlements. Administrator G Shreekanth ordered the proposal to be prepared. Currently, a proposal of Rs 252 crores has been prepared for West and Rs 196 crores for removal of old drainage line in Central constituency.

Retired executive engineer S Siddiqui said that a proposal of Rs 252 crores has been prepared for the drainage line in Padegaon, Mitmita area of West constituency. It will have Sewage treatment plants of 10, 5, and 3 MLD capacity. Also, the drainage lines in some parts of the old city are out of date. Considering the increasing population, the diameter of the drainage line has to be increased. Therefore, he mentioned that a proposal of Rs 196 crores has been prepared for the old city.

Tertiary water treatment

The Central government has approved a proposal worth Rs 175 crore to further purify the water of the STP plant at Kanchanwadi. The government has been requested to get permission to use this fund for drainage line work. G Shreekanth said that the city will first be made free of septic tanks.