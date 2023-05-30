Municipal schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to become semi-English

Administrator G Sreekanth announces in pre-school training workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move to counter private English schools in the city and address the issue of declining student enrollment, municipal administrator G Sreekanth made a significant decision on Tuesday. In a programme held today, it was announced that all Urdu and Marathi medium schools under the municipal corporation will be transformed into semi-English schools. Notably, this decision will be implemented starting from the upcoming academic year, commencing in June.

With schools set to reopen on June 15, the municipal education department organized a 'Pre-School Training Workshop' on Tuesday at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir. The event was attended by MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsath, and administrator G Sreekanth. During the workshop, the administrator revealed that students in semi-English schools under the municipal corporation will receive a work-sheet.

Efforts will be made to ensure continuous academic development for both students and teachers. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to visit the commissioner's office or his residence once a month. Handbills will be distributed to raise awareness among parents, and the involvement of school management committees, education experts, and representatives from NGOs will be sought.

Education officer Sunil Dongre, convener Ganesh Dandge, extension officer Ramnath Thore, headmaster Sanjeev Sonar, and others were present at the workshop.