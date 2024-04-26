MVA candidate gears up for campaigning in ALC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Chandrakant Khaire, has started meeting the visitors at his contact office established at Samarthnagar during the whole day on Friday. Meanwhile, the scrutiny of nomination forms was there today. Hence keeping an eye on it, Khaire cancelled his tour to Kannad.

Meanwhile, a media centre has been set up at the office and Sachin Khaire and Pandharinath Gonde Patil have been appointed as the incharge of the centre.

Smile prevailed on the face of Khaire after Nandkumar Ghodele and Prashant Mhaske informed him that his nomination has been declared as valid during the scrutiny.

It may be noted that many organisations and societies today met Khaire at his office and asked for the election material. Bhimshakti’s activists assured him of campaigning for him as per the orders of the MP Chandrakant Handore. The Kumawat community members also met Khaire and assured of extending him full support. The city president of NCP (Sharad Pawar) Khwaja Sharfoddin also met Khaire and had an election discussion with him.

Khaire also met a Muslim cleric (Maulana) at Delhi Gate and the meeting lasted for half an hour. On Friday evening, 150 activists of Shiv Sena (UBT) were called at a hotel on Railway Station road, to distribute the election responsibilities. Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve initiated the task.