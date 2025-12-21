MVA registers resounding victory in Phulambri

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made a strong show, securing a majority and the post of president in the Phulambri Municipal Council elections.

Uddhav Sena candidate Rajendra Thombre achieved a historic victory by defeating BJP candidate Suhas Sirsat by a massive margin of 1,797 votes.

The counting of votes began in the auditorium of the administrative building of the tehsil at 10 am on Sunday. The results of the first round were announced in just 12 minutes. Three more rounds followed this. The complete picture became clear by 12:30 pm. Thombre received a total of 8,217 votes, while Sirsat had to be content with 6,417 votes.

With the president's post, the MVA performed strongly in the council elections and captured 12 seats. The BJP had to settle for only five seats. This marks a major shift in the power dynamics in Phulambri. This result is considered a major setback for the BJP.

The celebrations of the party workers were indications that MVA will win the elections. During the counting, the sounds of celebration from the alliance supporters outside the auditorium continued unabated. When the victory was sure, a procession was taken out across the town y for Rajendra Thombre and the winning councillors on an open jeep and a JCB. Pink and green coloured gulal was showered on the Jalgaon highway and other main roads.

Box

BJP has to change its strategy

Many believe that increased voter turnout, local issues, and the voters' desire for change were the factors responsible for this result in the Phulambri elections. This result has boosted the confidence of the MVA and has created a need for the BJP to change its strategy in the upcoming local elections.