M’wada all set to get auto-based 12 GCC by 2027

The Marathwada region is all set to receive 12 auto-based GCCs (Global Capability Centres) within two years, aimed at boosting the EV hub in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSN) and generating over 500 jobs in each GCC, totaling more than 6,000 new opportunities.

As chief investment adviser to the CM, Kaustubh Dhavse exclusively told Lokmat Times, the EV capital is ready for new investments, and the GCCs proposed in the city will strengthen its position as a key industrial and innovation hub. The state cabinet recently approved the Global Capability Centre Policy 2025, aiming to attract over Rs 50,000 crore in investment across Maharashtra. The policy, valid from 2025 to 2030, focuses on tier-2 and tier-3 cities including CSN, Nagpur, and Nashik, and envisages a total of 200 GCCs. Local industrialists have welcomed the move, anticipating a significant upgrade to Marathwada’s industrial cluster, especially in the EV and semiconductor sectors. Experts highlight that such development is essential, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced air connectivity to the city.

Industrialists demand integrated system

City industries are urging a coordinated system where semiconductor, EV, and GCC players collaborate seamlessly. This integrated approach is expected to attract substantial foreign investment and accelerate industrial growth.

R&D will boom

R&D researchers can expect high opportunities to work with major industrial players, particularly in the fields of automotive, semiconductor, engineering, and design, as the GCC ecosystem expands.

What is an Auto-Based GCC?

An auto-based GCC is a specialized hub for the automotive sector, bringing together car manufacturers, EV companies, and suppliers. It strengthens research and development, streamlines supply chains, creates jobs, and attracts both domestic and foreign investments, boosting the region’s industrial growth

GCC sparks growth

"The GCC will encourage development in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while Nashik, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will see faster implementation. The EV capital will have 12 GCCs, and each GCC is expected to generate 500 jobs. It will primarily focus on the automotive sector, with major players like Toyota and JSW establishing operations in the city. The GCC will certainly benefit from such large industries, ultimately supporting growth across the entire Marathwada cluster."

— Kaustubh Dhavse, chief investment adviser to the CM

GCC boosts local jobs

"The talent will not leave the city; they will work here. Improving connectivity and introducing commuter buses is vital. I believe that by ensuring new talent stays in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and works within the CSN GCC, we can strengthen R&D, design, and supply chain operations, making our city an ideal hub for talent and innovation."

- Prashant Deshpande, Industralist, CSN