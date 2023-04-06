M’wada generates revenue of Rs 3160 crore through GST

84.14 percent target achieved this year

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the current financial year, the Central and State governments have received a revenue of Rs 3160.33 crore from eight districts of Marathwada. Last year, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was Rs 2650.47 crore. Compared to that, this year Rs 509.86 crores more revenue has been accumulated.

Compared to the last day of the financial year (March 31), this increase is Rs 191.22 crore. The Central government has implemented a single GST in the country by abolishing various 32 taxes to improve infrastructure and public welfare. Each GST department is given a target in the financial year by the government. Accordingly, a recovery target of Rs 3801 crores was given for Marathwada in the current financial year. Compared to that, a revenue of Rs 3160.33 crores has been collected this year.

84.14 per cent target achieved

The GST collection target has been achieved at 84.14 percent till the last week of March with efforts being made for the collection of Rs 640.67 crores, i.e. 16.86 percent of GST. A drive against those who evade GST has also been undertaken.

Department actively working to increase collection

The department is actively working to increase tax collection and take action against offenders. The SGST and CGST department is taking steps to improve the collection of taxes and ensure compliance with tax laws. Each state has its own unique GST code, and those registered with the department can pay the GST anywhere within the state. This, in turn, increases the GST collection in the concerned division, G Srikanth, the commissioner of the SGST department.

Rs 8,462.52 crore GST collected in three years

In the last three years, a revenue of Rs 8,462 crores has been collected from Marathwada through GST. In 2020-21, the tax collection of the department was Rs 2333.08 crore. Subsequently, in 2021-22, Rs 2969.31 crores of GST was collected.

Division wise collection (In crores):

Divisio Target Recovery

Chh. Sambhajinagar: 2348 2006

Jalna : 613 530

Nanded : 577 445

Total: 3801 3160