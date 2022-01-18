My husband is against me, I am not, says Karuna Munde

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Karuna Sharma-Munde, the wife of state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, today claimed that she is not against her husband, but he is definitely against her. Munde was speaking to media persons in Waluj Mahanagar today.

It may be noted that Munde has recently launched the Shivshakti Sena party. Hence she is touring all over the state to strengthen the party and its ideology. Accordingly, she was to address meetings, but the police administration denied her permission due to the ongoing scare of Covid-19. Hence she conducted the press conference in a hotel at Waluj Mahanagar.

She stressed that her party will raise and represent the issues of women, farmers, cane labourers etc. However, some people due to their vested interest are trying to stop me. My effort is to create a new image in politics by breaking the tradition of dynasty politics. She expressed her concern over the increase in violence and exploitation of women in the state and the state government's negligence towards the ongoing strike of MSRTC employees. We are also trying to provide solace to the

victims of Covid-19 and Omicron, she pointed out.

The party office-bearers Sachin Dhoiphode, Bharat Bhosale, Vidya Abhang, Ravi Gaoli and others were also present on the occasion.

'My husband is against me'

Karuna Munde mentioned that she has stepped out of home after 25 years. I am not fighting against anybody. I am also not against my husband, but he is truly against me. I also have not joined hands with any other political party. My fight is against injustice and exploitation.

Munde also clarified that she has never met the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. However, she mentioned once trying to meet him to find a way out from her domestic issue, but the meeting could not be held. She avoided speaking a word relating to Pankaja Munde.