Mystery prevails in tehsil over suicide of newly-wedded couple

Aurangabad: In a tragic incident, a newly-wedded couple, ended their lives by hanging themselves at two different places, at Ghantabri village in Sillod tehsil, on Sunday. The last rites upon the couple were performed in the village on Sunday night.

Firstly, the woman hanged herself in the house at 11.30 am, while her husband (who was a postmaster) ended his life by hanging on the Khelna River bridge in Bojgaon, at 1.30 pm.

The couple tied the nuptial knot eight months ago. The deceased have been identified as Vikas Ganpat Tayade (26) and Sapna Vikas Tayade (21).

The resident of Ghantabri and postmaster of Chincholi Limbaji village (in Kannad), Vikas married Sapna of Dahegaon in April 2022. The couple was staying away from the family members in a separate house for the past some days. They were leading happy married life. However, Sapna ended her life in the house where the couple was staying on Sunday at 11.30 am. Vikas was not in the house. He had gone for the servicing of his motorcycle. He was shocked on learning the news of his wife. He got restless and he also hanged himself on the Khelna River bridge at 1 pm, at Bojgaon village, near Ambhai. Acting upon the information, the Ajanta police station’s assistant police inspector Ajit Vispute, head constable Nilesh Shiraskar and others rushed towards the spot and performed the panchanama. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Sillod Rural Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to find out the reason that prompted the couple to take the extreme step of ending their lives.

Meanwhile, in presence of police security, the last rites upon the couple were performed at Ghantabri on Sunday night.