NAAC mock drill, experts team interact with students & employees on 2nd day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The experts team interacted with the students and employees on Tuesday, the second day of the mock drill of NAAC in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The team also visited different study centres and hostels.

It may be noted that the university is going for the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation this year. The Peer Team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) from Bengaluru will visit the university next month. The university has already submitted the Self Study Report (SSR).

As part of preparations, the university appointed an expert team from outside for the three-day mock drill of NAAC inspection.

The team started the inspection on Monday and will continue up to Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along with deans, statutory officers, members of the internal quality assurance cell, all department headers, officers and employees are working for the mock drill.

The nine-member-experts team comprising VC of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) are taking the review of the preparations. The team was divided into four sub-committees -A, B C and D.

The teams visited 42 departments of the campus on Monday, the first day of the mock drill. The Department heads gave them a presentation through PowerPoint Presentation (PPT).

The first team visited the departments at the Dharashiv sub-centre on the second day while the remaining three teams paid a visit to research centres, hostels, health centres, a library, a history museum, a sports ground, an examination department, study centres and internal grievance Cell.

The team members also interacted with the directors in the first session and students, researchers and alumni in the second session.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, head of general administration department Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr Sanjay Kawde and others were present. Dr Prashant Amrtukar gave information about the different welfare schemes being implemented for the students and employees.