NAAC peer team to interact with SB Science College alumni members

Aurangabad, March 3:

The S B College of Science will undergo the assessment of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to enhance education quality in the fourth week of this month. A NAAC peer team, comprising highly qualified experts, will visit the college to verify the details provided online to seek a grade. The peer team will interact with alumni members of the colleges on March 22.

The alumni members will have to register on the google link (https://forms.gle/HRUuTeTguiQGNyv2A) for participation in the interaction. The college principal appealed to all alumni members to participate in the programme. The college will get a NAAC grade on the basis of the report submitted by the team.