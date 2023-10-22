Dr Namrata Jajoo honoured with chancellor’s gold medal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Namrata Harsh Jajoo scored the first rank by obtaining the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (9.79) in M A Education course during the academic year 2022-23.

Namrata was honoured with the chancellor’s gold medal during the convocation ceremony of MGM University held recently. Dr Namrata Jajoo is a deputy director of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Group of Schools and has over two decades of cumulative experience in management roles with corporations such as NIIT, Aptech, The Riverside Learning Center and Mahatma Gandhi Mission Educational Trust.

Namrata is a Ph D in ‘Hospital Management’ and has completed double Masters in Public Administration and Education. She has attended the program on ‘Employee Engagement’ at Harvard Business School, USA. She has also participated in programs on ‘School Leadership’, ‘Innovation in Management Education’, ‘Retail Management’, ‘Hospital Management’ and ‘Leadership Program for Women’ at IIM-Ahmedabad.