Narayana decalres NSAT results

Aurangabad: Narayana IIT-JEE/NEET Foundation has declared the result of all India-level Narayana's Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT). Students from 7th to 10th standards participated in the test that was conducted in November through online and offline modes. Merit awards and certificates were awarded to the students of each category. City toppers in all categories were felicitated with special badges in a programme held recently.

Director of the institute Dr Vishal Ladniya asserted that today the world had become a home of competition and everyone has a competitive attitude to keep their side strong. He said that admissions to the two-year regular foundation batch are being started for engineering and medical aspirants. Also, a 10 to 100 per cent scholarship was announced according to the merit list of NSAT and students can avail of it by January 14.