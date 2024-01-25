Narayana’s Admission-cum-School Test on Jan 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana IIT/NEET/Foundation Academy will organise ‘Admission cum Scholarship Test’ between 11 and 1 pm, on January 28.

The Academy will conduct a two-year classroom program for the aspirants of the Joint Entrance Exam or NEET in 2026. Students studying in the 7,8,9 standards can opt for the foundation course of the examination.

To get admission as well as a scholarship up to 100 percent for a classroom program, students will have to take a scholarship test which will be held at Institute Campus, Manjeet Nagar Near Akashwani Signal. This test will be objective type questions based on the respective classes' Science and Mathematics syllabus.

The scholarship ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent on tuition fees will also be announced in the seminar. Centre Director Dr Vishal Ladniya and faculty members will remain present to guide the audience. For details, one may contact the academy.