Narendra and Devendra will regain their position in 2024

Opinion predicted by the Astrologers in two-day conference

Aurangabad: The upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in 2024. The BJP government will be reelected in the Centre, PM Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister again. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister in the State. But he will have to fight a lot of factionalism within the party to reach that position, predicted astrologers.

A two-day Rashtriya Jyotish Vastu Conference was held in the city by Dr Seema Deshmukh’s Yogiraj Vastu Anushandhan. This was the third convention. In all, 140 astrologers and palmists of the country and state participated in this convention. Astrologer Anant Pandav guided the session on elections and astrology. He told the future of important political leaders of the country. Commenting on the political future of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and PM Modi. While the current CM Shinde will complete his tenure, he will become a powerful leader in the coming period.

Astrologers say BJP will pass 418

Pandav while making political predictions said, BJP will get 418 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2028, PM Modi will hand over his responsibilities to a second-rank leader in the party. In April 2023, an atmosphere will be created regarding the coming together of the Shinde and the Thackeray group. But it will depend on Shinde to return home again. It will be clear in the future how true the predictions made by the astrologers.