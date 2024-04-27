Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mass Communication and Journalism Department of MGM Univeristy and the Indian Communication Congress will jointly organise a day national conference ‘Communication for Development’ on April 28.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar will grace the event. VC of Kopan Univeristy of Karnataka and executive president of Indian Communication Congress (ICS) B K Ravi will grace the event.

Odisha Centre for Media Studies director and ICS secretary Upendra Padhi, former department head of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr V L Dharurkar, Dr Archana Kumari from Jawaharlal Nehru University will guide the participants.

Researchers from different parts of the country will present research papers on

subjects like Media and National Development, Agricultural Communication, Sustainable Communication, Developmental Change in Environment, Women's Participation and Development, National Education Policy and Development, Rural and Urban Media Development and Electronic Media and Development Communication.

Conference coordinator and dean Dr Rekah Shelke, Dr Zartab Ansari and Kavinta Soni appealed to all to attend the conference as participation is free.