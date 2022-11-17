National conference held on ‘Women Empowerment

Aurangabad: Shodh Bharti and Gurukul Journal jointly organised a national conference on ‘Women's Empowerment at CIFART Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently in honour of Dr Shobhna Joshi.

Dr Joshi retired from the Education Department of the university.

Ex-Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Gaurishankar Parashar delivered the keynote address while Dr Ganesh Shetkar presided over the function.

Conference coordinator Dr Hanumant Gutte and Mohan Gitte were also seated on the dais. Dr Gaurishankar Parashar also spoke.

Uday Shiradhonkar, Kalyani Shetkar, Sunita Chaukekar, Adaivat Joshi, Utkarsha Shetkar and others shared their experiences. Former dean and founder of Sufa Education Society Dr Shaikh Ramzan was also present. Teachers from DSR College, Huda College of Education, Aurangabad College of Education, Shivaji Patil College of Education (Bhendala), Yogeshwari Education Society’s College of Education (Kari), College Education from Warni and Aghur worked for the success of the event.