NCP Ajit Pawar faction issues AB forms to 81 candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NCP Ajit Pawar faction has issued AB forms to 81 candidates, including 22 muslim and 14 scheduled caste nominees. The split in the bjp–shinde sena mega alliance has not particularly benefited us, said the party’s city president Abhijit Deshmukh. “We already had good candidates; we managed to find one or two more in time,” he added.

Arun Borde will contest on behalf of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, while Feroz Patel and Aziz Radda are also in the fray from the same party. Despite being part of the government in the mega alliance, the party claims it was sidelined by the bjp and shinde sena, stating that they were not even invited to alliance meetings.

After being denied candidature by the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, Raosaheb Khade has declared he will contest as an independent candidate from prabhag 27.