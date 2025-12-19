NCP (AP) to hold interviews of aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In connection with the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) will conduct interviews of aspirant candidates on Saturday (December 20). The party’s city president Abhijit Deshmukh has appealed to all aspirant candidates who have submitted their applications to be present at the NCP Bhavan near MGM at 11 am. The interviews will be held in the presence of NCP district president and MLC Satish Chavan.