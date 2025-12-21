NCP establishes dominance over Gangapur Municipal Council

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Vitthalrao Jadhav, the candidate from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) defeated BJP's Pradeep Patil by a margin of 2,252 votes in the elections for the post of president of Gangapur Municipal Council.

With this victory, Jadhav made a strong comeback to the Council. As per this result, the NCP has secured a clear majority in the council by winning 11 seats.

In the highly contested Gangapur council elections, all major parties fielded their candidates. The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the BJP had fielded candidates in all 20 seats. After the results, the NCP secured the highest number of seats with 11, followed by the BJP with 7 seats. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, Congress and MIM failed to win any seats.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena had to be content with only one seat. An independent candidate also won in one seat. The winning candidate Sanjay Jadhav (NCP-Ajit Pawar) received 9,739 votes, while the defeated BJP candidate, Pradeep Patil, got 7,487 votes.

Avinash Patil of the Uddhav Sena faction of Shiv Sena secured 1,310 votes, and Mohsin Bages of Congress obtained 1,033 votes. Sufiyan Shaikh of MIM received 906 votes and Rishikesh Patil of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena got only 437 votes.

The newly elected council President Jadhav and the councillors received their victory certificates in the presence of NCP District President and MLC Satish Chavan.

On getting elected as the council President, Sanjay Jadhav's supporters celebrated victory with fireworks in the town. The newly elected Municipal Council President has promised to provide transparent, people-oriented, and honest governance for the all-round development of Gangapur town.