NDPS cell seize two kg of cannabis from Pandharpur

Aurangabad, July 7:

A team of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell raided Pandharpur on Wednesday night and seized 2.120 kg of cannabis and a mobile phone from a woman accused. The accused has been identified as Munni Jalaluddin Siddiqui.

According to police, PSI Nandkumar Bhandari and other team members of the NDPS cell were on patrol in Pandharpur. The team received information that a woman was selling cannabis in Phulenagar, Pandharpur. The team raided Munni's house and found a sack in the kitchen room. Munni told police that she had stored the cannabis in the bag for sale. The team seized 2.120 kg of cannabis worth Rs 44,510. A case was registered against Munni at MIDC Waluj police station. On Thursday, the court sentenced her to four days in police custody.