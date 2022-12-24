Need more buses to Paithan from CBS

Aurangabad: Buses from Paithan depot to Aurangabad are not available on time. Therefore, the daily commuting students and employees submitted a memorandum of demands to the divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar that extra buses should be released for Paithan from the central bus stand. Daily commuters and students get concession passes only in ordinary buses. Therefore, it was also demanded that semi luxury buses should not be released before 10 am and between 5 pm and 8 pm.