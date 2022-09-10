Need ‘next practices’ not just ‘best practices: Dr Velukar

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

“The fear of reducing the number of jobs because of technology is futile. In fact, new jobs will be created on a big level due to technology. One will get new employment surely after learning the required skills. Today, we need ‘next practices’ along with ‘best practices,” said Dr Rajan Velukar, former vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

He was speaking in a programme organised on Saturday to celebrate the third foundation day of MGM University.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, MGM trust chairman Kamal Kishor Kadam, vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, trustee Prataprao Borade, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Ranjit Kakkad, Dr Aparna Kakkad, Dr Sarika Gadekar and others were present. Dr Rajan Velukar said that MGM University has the quality and moving on the right path to creating a change in the country’s education field.

Ankushrao Kadam said that all should know what is happening in their field. Earlier, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar made an introductory speech. Sarfaraz Ali Qadri conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Parminder Kaur proposed a vote of thanks.

Journal of Science and Technology, Research of Management, and Media Messenger research journals were released. MGM Research Chair was also inaugurated by the dignitaries. The winner of the Smart India Hackathon was presented with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.