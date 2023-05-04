NEET admit card issued; aspirants to get test booklet in different colours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admit cards for the candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2023 were released last evening.

More than 18.72 lakhs have registered for the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET at 499 centres across the countries, between 2 pm to 5.20 pm, on May 7, for the various health science courses including MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, B Sc-Nursing.

The information about the examination centre has already been released on April 30. The admit card was released on the link last evening.

The candidates will have to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth from the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin. In case, any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on the given helpline (011-40759000).

Instructions for candidates

--Candidates opting for English will be provided with a test booklet in English only.

--Candidates opting for Hindi will be given a bilingual test booklet

in English and Hindi.

--Aspirants opting for regional languages will also be provided with a bilingual test booklet in selected regional languages and English.

Know your booklet colour?

The booklet will contain English and Hindi languages paper in white colour and the regional languages in yellow colour and the students of Urdu medium will get it in green colour.