Neglected as mega textile park, cotton hub promised in Auric

Auric plans to compensate with a cotton hub to boost the textile industry

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) lost the mega textile park, as it was shifted to Amravati. The relocation decision had sparked concerns among the industrial sector, which relied on the park's potential to drive growth and employment opportunities. However, Auric authorities have assured the establishment of a cotton hub in Auric to compensate for the lost investment.

The cotton hub will be developed within the existing fruit park, utilizing 19 acres out of the total 170 acres. Alongside the hub, a cotton seed processing plant will also be established. The cotton hub will offer comprehensive facilities such as electricity, water, and internet connectivity to support the businesses. Its objective is to enable the textile industry in Marathwada to achieve substantial growth by creating a modern and integrated cotton value chain within a single location.

Growth of ginning industry

The establishment of the cotton hub is expected to attract significant investments in the textile industry, stimulate employment opportunities, and reduce logistics costs. Marathwada, a region known for its cotton producing capabilities, will benefit from the cotton value chain and the growth of the ginning industry. Furthermore, farmers in Marathwada will gain access to better prices for their cotton crops and the opportunity to sell directly to textile industries, said the officials.

Will promote cotton production in M'wada

Auric managing director, Suresh Kakani said, the cotton hub will play a vital role in developing a vendor base for cotton-related industries, fostering the manufacturing of clothes and other textile products. By promoting the textile sector in Marathwada, the cotton hub aims to enhance the region's economic prospects and contribute to its overall growth.