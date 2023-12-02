Nehru Bhavan-Aurangpura smart road work resumes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s one of the busy roads extending from Nehru Bhavan to Aurangpura was halted for the last many weeks. The contractor of the road, being built under the Smart City Mission, had left it incomplete after digging deep by around 1.5 feet. Hence the vehicle-riders were facing severe inconvenience due to closure of the road. After a hue and cry in the media, the contractor resumed the work of constructing cement road on Saturday.

There are many complaints about the roads developed under the mission. The residents of the Katkat Gate area are demanding to reconstruct the road as the surface is uneven at many spots. The Smart City Office is not paying heed towards their demand. The vehicle-owners claimed that they are facing inconvenience.

In the Nehru Bhavan area, the road leading to Aurangpura was dugged and left incomplete. The works to lay water and drainage pipelines were also not done. The citizens demanded to start the work. The newspaper raised the issue. Hence the contractor started the works in Buddi Lane on Saturday. A total of 80 percent of road work is lying incomplete and it should be done promptly, said the residents.