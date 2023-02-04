Neo Metro DPR presentation on Friday

Aurangabad

Maha Railway Metro has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of a continuous flyover and Neo Metro from Shendra to Waluj MIDC to resolve the traffic jams on Jalna Road. The presentation on DPR will be held on February 10.

The Smart City Development Corporation had given a work order last year to the Maha Metro Company to prepare a DPR. The estimated cost for the DPR is Rs 6 crores. A continuous flyover from Waluj to Shendra will be constructed, which will be a double-decker. A metro train will be operated above the flyover. Earlier, the DPR was shown to the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He suggested some corrections and accordingly the Maha Metro has been directed to do the corrections. The corrected DPR will be presented before the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrator on February 10.