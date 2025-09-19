‘Neuro rehabilitation centre’ to come up at GMCH Machinery worth ₹12 crore to be installed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Paralysis, stroke, and palsy are different names for the same condition. Once considered a disease of the elderly, it is now increasingly affecting people between the ages of 30 and 45. Soon, an advanced Neuro Rehabilitation Centre will be set up at GMCH , bringing major relief to stroke patients.

At the inauguration of the scheme offering 50% concession on MRI and CT scan charges at GMCH on Friday, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced a fund of ₹12 crore for the Neuro Rehabilitation Centre. In recent years, cases of stroke, brain hemorrhage, accidents, and neurological disorders have increased across Marathwada. Such patients require long-term treatment and rehabilitation. Currently, these facilities are limited to private hospitals, where costs are unaffordable for many families. With the new centre at GMCH, needy patients will have access to modern services at minimal charges.

Facilities at the Neuro Rehabilitation Centre

Physiotherapy unit – Special therapy for rehabilitation after paralysis and brain stroke.

Occupational therapy department – Modern equipment to retrain patients in daily activities.

Speech and Swallow Therapy – For patients who lose the ability to speak or swallow due to neurological illness or accident.

“Approval granted for machines”

“Cases of paralysis are rising. Earlier it was said to affect only the elderly, but now even people in their 30s suffer attacks. For this, we are bringing machines to GMCH. It will be equipment worth ₹12 crore, and I am granting approval for it.”

— Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister

“Centre to be set up in SSB”

“The Neuro Rehabilitation Centre will be established at the Super Speciality Hospital (SSB) in GMCH. It will provide great support to stroke patients.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean

“Important for patients”

“Neuro Rehabilitation Centres are crucial for physiotherapy after paralysis. They help patients regain the lost strength in their limbs.”

— Dr. Makarand Kanjalkar, Neuro Physician