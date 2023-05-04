New exam pattern in new academic year

By Mehboob Inamar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-year students of undergraduate courses of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will appear for the examinations with a new pattern in the coming academic year (2023-24) with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

It may be noted that there are three-year UG courses in the university including BA, B Com, B Sc, BCA, BCM and BBA. Each year of the courses two semesters and there is more stress on theory than practical. The State Government decided to implement the NEP in universities and colleges in the coming academic year. Under the NEP, the students of undergraduate will have the option to opt for a three or four-year UG degree with multiple entries and exit to avoid loss of education.

Dean of Science and Technology Dr Bhalchandra Waykar said that the first-year UG students within the jurisdiction of the university would take the examinations as per the revised syllabus and pattern in the year 2023-24.

“The first-semester examinations will be held in October/November 2023 and the university prepared an action plan for the implementation of NEP. The new system would be applicable for all the courses of all the faculties in an academic year,” he asserted.

He said that there would be equal weightage to theory and practical (50:50) against the existing system in which more stress is on theory.

“The Government set up an experts committee to suggest the implementation of NEP. The committee will finalise the draft soon and the universities will adopt it,” he said. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli said that the examinations department would follow the recommended and approved examination pattern by the Board of Deans and Academic Council in the new academic year.

There are 380 UG-affiliated colleges with 4 lakh students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for the current academic year. The students will be presented a certificate after completing one year (2 semesters) of study, a diploma on completion of two years, a Bachelor’s degree when a student completes a study of three-year (6 semesters) and a Bachelor’s degree with honours or research on the completion of a four-year course.