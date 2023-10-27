'New Me-Smart Me' programme today to enhance decision making skills

A joint venture between Lokmat and Parachute Coconut Oil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : It is very important to make quality choices in daily life and for that women are equally important to have the right information. With the objective of providing proper information to women as well as enhancing their decision making skills. A unique initiative is organized by 'Lokmat and Parachute Coconut Oil' with the aim of making a smart conscious consumer and providing complete information along with entertainment.

The programme has been organized on October 28 at 3 pm in the Lokmat hall. In today's fast paced life where there are abundant options to choose from. But it is important to choose products that match your values and daily needs. It becomes easier to make decisions if you have complete information about the quality of the product. Through this programme women are given complete information about the quality of the product. Also, by making them more intelligent and smart, an opportunity is being provided through this programme to choose the right products according to their lifestyle.

Through this programme, not only information and knowledge will be gained but also introduction with like minded friends will be possible. They can also share their interests on how to make informed product choices.

This event is going to be an opportunity to connect with all fellow Sakhi members.

Organizers Parachute Coconut Oil and Lokmat have appealed to members to be a part of the movement for smart and informed consumer choice by participating in this innovative initiative. By participating in this programme, women will surely get complete information and confidence to make quality choices in their lifestyle. Because a smart woman always chooses the smart thing. For that, the 'New Me Smart Me' programme will surely benefit.

What will you learn through this programme?

Skit competition: A separate skit competition is organized under this programme. Various storytelling will be presented through this skit. which results from hasty decisions and well-researched decisions when purchasing products, it can be experienced. One can directly see how quality products positively affect our life and body.

Engagement Games (Game Shows): You can experience how your decision making skills will be while playing various entertaining games while interacting with each other. Like these games, one can know the effect of the quality, ingredients in the products on our health. Just like the rules of the game, reading the labels on the products will also give you an idea of what the difference is when you buy the product.

Powerful discussion: Through this programme one can discuss with experts in the field of consumer awareness. Learn more about how to research a product, read labels, and as a result make important decisions about how it will benefit your health and the environment.

A melodious Hindi, Marathi song concert along with the workshop:

A special concert has been organized to add color to Saptaswaras in the 'New Me Smart Me' programme organized by Lokmat and Parachute Coconut Oil. Famous singer Shravani Mahajan will perform Hindi, Marathi, songs in it.