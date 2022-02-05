New-old controversy erupts in Dudh Sangh elections

Sena dominates Zilla Dudh Utpadak Sangh, while Bagade bags president's post

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

There was a sharp factionalism between two Shiv Sena ministers during the election for the post of president and vice-president of the Zilla Dudh Utpadak Sangh, on Saturday. There was an attempt to undermine the dominance of the minister of state Abdul Sattar by horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare. BHumare's candidate Dilip Nirfal won with 9 votes out of 14 while Sattar sponsored candidate Gokul Singh Rajput lost. He received five votes.

Haribhau Bagade was elected as president unopposed. The election was held in the hall of Dudh Sangh. Sena's Dilip Nirfal, Gokul Singh Rajput and Sandeep Borse of Congress had filed nominations for the post of vice president. After Borse withdrew his application, only Nirfal and Rajput remained. Voting took place as neither of them was ready to withdraw. In the meanwhile, the formula of two and a half years was discussed. But there was no unity on who would rule the first term.

Heated exchange took place between Sattar and Bhumare later on as Bhumare expressed his anger stating that 'I am an old Shiv Sainik. Nirfal is also a true Shiv Sainik. I am trying to give justice to the old party members', said Bhumare. While Sattar leveled allegations against Bagade, Bhumare and Kalyan Kale. He said, 'Three Maratha leaders came together and did injustice to one OBC. Bagade failed to keep the promise. Now I lodge an inquire into the Dudh Sangh. The repercussions of this election will be felt in all subsequent elections. Kishor Balande will be the Sena candidate in Phulambri. He will defeat Bagade. We will also ask for another candidate from Paithan. Bhumare's ministry has a lot of malpractices. We will investigate it and send the culprits to jail. Bagade replied, "I am not afraid of any inquiry."