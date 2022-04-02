New year procession at Swami Vivekanandnagar

Aurangabad, April 2:

A grand procession was taken out at Swami Vivekanandnagar, Beed Bypass area on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Kids dressed in the attire of Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj were the centre of attraction.

The procession began from RJ International school in Vivekanandnagar on Saturday morning. Kids, men and women dressed in various traditional attires participated in the procession. The procession passed through Shivkrupa Colony, PWD colony, Rajgurunagar and concluded in the RJ International school.

Chief guest Dr Madhushri Savji, Dr Bandini Khadkikar, Sunita Kavle performed the Gudi puja. Dr Santosh Kakde, Dr Prem Khadkikar, Kishor Shitole, Baburao Dighule, Ramdas Jiwanwal, Vilas Lolge, Rajendra Girnale, Chandrakant Deshpande, Nishant Wagh, Shrikant Karadkhedkar and others participated in the procession.