Newborn baby found abandoned

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

A newborn baby was found abandoned in the city recently. Two alert citizens informed the police in time and the saved life of the baby. It has been 17 days since the search of its parents is underway. But they were not traced yet. So, the newborn baby was admitted to Sakar Sanstha for legal rehabilitation.

It so happened that two citizens saw a one-day-old female infant lying in a bag under a tree near a hospital in the Seven Hills flyover area on the night of December 23, 2021. The citizens took the baby to Jinsi Police Station. The baby was admitted to a private hospital for the check. Later, it was shifted to Sakar Sanstha as the order of the Child Welfare Committee. The search for the baby’s parents is going on.

Sakar Sanstha said that if people have any information about the baby or their relatives, should report it to the Child Welfare Committee, Sakar Sanstha, Jinsi Police Station or Child Line.